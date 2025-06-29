American Resources (AREC) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare American Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get American Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Resources Competitors 614 1680 3307 139 2.52

American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.83%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Resources has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -12,881.75% N/A -20.29% American Resources Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $380,000.00 -$40.11 million -1.65 American Resources Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.32

American Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Resources rivals beat American Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.