Amara Financial LLC. Purchases 19,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Amara Financial LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 11.9% of Amara Financial LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 124,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

