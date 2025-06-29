Amara Financial LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Amara Financial LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 20.2% of Amara Financial LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $364.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $365.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.18 and its 200-day moving average is $334.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

