Amara Financial LLC. Buys 3,521 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Amara Financial LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 114,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

