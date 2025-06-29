Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Altria Group worth $205,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6,819.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 292,210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

