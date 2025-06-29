Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 16,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

