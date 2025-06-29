Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NVS opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

