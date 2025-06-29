Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $94.67 Million Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,847,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.77% of Informatica worth $94,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after buying an additional 1,591,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after buying an additional 2,409,023 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,449,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,949,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 126,639.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,889,000 after buying an additional 10,361,617 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,804,000 after buying an additional 2,459,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,426,500.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.
Get Our Latest Report on Informatica
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 391,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,809.85. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,005 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,120. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,779 shares of company stock worth $5,622,733 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Informatica Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Informatica
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.