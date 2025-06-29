Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $73.35 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Tyler Technologies worth $73,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $581.50 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $495.21 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.18 and a 200-day moving average of $581.32.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total value of $696,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.