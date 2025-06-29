Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $105.48 Million Holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $105,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Belden by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Belden Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Belden Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.
Insider Activity at Belden
In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC
Belden Company Profile
Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.
