Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $76,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8%

Morningstar stock opened at $313.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,427,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.