Aljian Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aljian Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.9% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 40,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $340,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,775. This trade represents a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,896 shares of company stock valued at $204,351,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $776.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $787.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.