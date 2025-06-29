Aljian Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

