Aljian Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,125 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after purchasing an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,949 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

