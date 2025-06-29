Aljian Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

