Aljian Capital Management LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $79.42 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

