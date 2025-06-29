Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $326,959,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:ARE opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $130.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

