Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 26,656,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 68,110,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Down 4.0%
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.