Air Lease (NYSE:AL) versus Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Head-To-Head Survey

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Lease and Pony AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.73 billion 2.40 $427.70 million $5.72 10.26 Pony AI $75.03 million 63.77 -$274.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air Lease and Pony AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 1 0 5 0 2.67 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Air Lease presently has a consensus target price of $57.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Pony AI has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Air Lease.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 24.77% 8.04% 1.91% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Lease beats Pony AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

