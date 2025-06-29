Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $573,446,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after buying an additional 4,121,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,205,000 after buying an additional 905,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,844,000 after buying an additional 749,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $116.10 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

