Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.70 and last traded at $129.70. 17 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

