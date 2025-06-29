Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

