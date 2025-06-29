adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €192.20 ($226.12) and last traded at €192.20 ($226.12). Approximately 420,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €197.10 ($231.88).
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €225.79.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
