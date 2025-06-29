Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,083 shares of company stock worth $6,460,576. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSTG opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 149.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

