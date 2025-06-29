Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8%

WELL stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.92 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

