Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 76,610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,855. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy acquired 1,280 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. This trade represents a 26.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $202.98 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.