Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.