Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 3,612 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Wall Street Zen cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

