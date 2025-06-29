Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,508,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $80,994,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

