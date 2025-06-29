AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

