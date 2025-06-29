8,113 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sanofi by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

