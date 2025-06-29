7,800 Shares in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 227.0% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Universal by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.28 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Universal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Universal’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

