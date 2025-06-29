5,030 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $61.65 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

