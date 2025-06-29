44,764 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

