3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $124.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,482,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,688,489. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

