3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $271,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after buying an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $15,481,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,429,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,737,275,050.28. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

