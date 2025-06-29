3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 446,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 166,029 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

