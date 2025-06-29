3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,328 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $29.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

