3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 12,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 289,731 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

