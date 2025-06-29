3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

