3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $290.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

