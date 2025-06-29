3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $363,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE WM opened at $228.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

