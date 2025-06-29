3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $339,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,322 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.