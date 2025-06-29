3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,220 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBG. Wall Street Zen raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE CRBG opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

