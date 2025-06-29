2,641 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

