2,497 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $865,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5,405.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 606,007 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $13.06 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

