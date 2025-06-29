24,328 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $88,674,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,147,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 509,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

LSCC stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

