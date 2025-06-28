Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 58.13% and a negative net margin of 16,555.32%.

Zentek Stock Down 12.8%

Zentek stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Zentek has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

