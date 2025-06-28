Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 58.13% and a negative net margin of 16,555.32%.
Zentek Stock Down 12.8%
Zentek stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Zentek has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
Zentek Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zentek
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stable Yield & Growth: Duke Energy Upgraded to Buy by Goldman
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Broadcom’s Big VMware Update: A Threat to Public Cloud Giants?
Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.