Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5,965.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,218 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 300,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,744,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 369,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

