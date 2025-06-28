WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $303.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day moving average of $286.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

